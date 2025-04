WASHINGTON :U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the crypto industry needs regulatory certainty and clear rules of the road that Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins will work on providing.

"He's the perfect man to lead this agency at a time when crypto innovators are urgently in need of and they want so badly, they want it to happen, regulatory certainty and clear rules of the road," Trump said, speaking at Atkins' swearing in as the SEC chairman.