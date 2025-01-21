Logo
Business

Trump signs executive order that he says will protect free speech
U.S. President Donald Trump signs the third executive order during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena on the inauguration day of his second presidential term, in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

21 Jan 2025
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order that he said was aimed at "restoring freedom of speech and ending federal censorship."

Trump and his conservative allies had accused the administration of former President Joe Biden of suppressing free speech on online platforms.

"Over the last 4 years, the previous administration trampled free speech rights by censoring Americans' speech on online platforms, often by exerting substantial coercive pressure on third parties, such as social media companies, to moderate, de-platform, or otherwise suppress speech that the Federal Government did not approve," the White House said.

Source: Reuters

