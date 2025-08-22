Trump to tap Airbnb co-founder Gebbia to improve government websites, sources say

U.S. President Donald Trump will appoint Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia to spearhead the new National Design Studio that will seek to make digital services at federal agencies more efficient, two officials familiar with the plan said.

Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to create the studio - a new body that one of the officials said appears to be a stripped-down successor to the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), formerly headed by billionaire Elon Musk.

Gebbia, who has led efforts to revamp the federal retirement process at the federal human resources agency, will be named Chief Design Officer, the official said, adding that tackling problems at the Internal Revenue Service would be a focus.

The sources were not authorised to speak on the matter and declined to be identified.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on whether the National Design Studio is aimed at replacing DOGE. Gebbia did not respond to a request for comment on the appointment.

DOGE sought to slash federal payrolls, shutter agencies and modernize government software, but public action from the agency has dwindled dramatically since Musk, once a key Trump advisor, left the government in May amid an acrimonious spat with the president.

According to Trump's executive order, the National Design Studio will improve the “usability and aesthetics” of federal digital services.

The studio will advise agencies on how to reduce duplicative design costs and use standardized design on sites where people interact with the government.

The order also said that the studio will close in three years. It will be run by an administrator who will report to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. It was not immediately clear who would fill that position.