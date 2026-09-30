Trump, tech executives sign 'morally binding' AI document 

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 : US President Donald Trump said he signed an artificial intelligence-related document on Tuesday with top tech executives in Washington.

DETAILS AND QUOTES

• "It's almost like a Constitution in a way, and the biggest people in the world signed that and I signed it as president and it really is a form of protection," Trump told reporters after the meeting.

• Trump described the document as "morally binding."

• Trump also said his administration was thinking about forming an oversight committee.

• "We're also thinking about forming a committee of sorts where we put maybe 10 people on that committee ... so the committee can watch over the whole enterprise," he said.

• Governments around the world have struggled to keep pace with rapid advances in AI. The ​world's leading artificial intelligence companies have warned ⁠of the risks posed by AI to ​humanity, appealing for governments to work together to ​manage the increasingly powerful technology.

• Trump has argued previously that the US does not need new AI-specific regulations. He told world leaders at ​the ⁠UN General Assembly last week that he "rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control" AI.