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Trump, tech executives sign 'morally binding' AI document 
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Business

Trump, tech executives sign 'morally binding' AI document 

Trump, tech executives sign 'morally binding' AI document 
US President Donald Trump signs an Executive Order related to a new AI-powered government website America.gov during the National Design Studio launch event of the website, flanked by US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr Mehmet Oz, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia, at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REFILE - ADDING INFORMATION ABOUT THE DOCUMENT AND ADDING ADDITIONAL IDS
Trump, tech executives sign 'morally binding' AI document 
US President Donald Trump, SpacexAI Founder and CEO Elon Musk, and Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang, attend a luncheon for tech leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump, tech executives sign 'morally binding' AI document 
US President Donald Trump shows a signed Executive Order related to a new AI-powered government website, America.gov, during the website's National Design Studio launch event at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
30 Sep 2026 04:04AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2026 04:10AM)
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WASHINGTON, Sept 29 : US President Donald Trump said he signed an artificial intelligence-related document on Tuesday with top tech executives in Washington.

DETAILS AND QUOTES

• "It's almost like a Constitution in a way, and the biggest people in the world signed that and I signed it as president and it really is a form of protection," Trump told reporters after the meeting.

• Trump described the document as "morally binding."

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• Trump also said his administration was thinking about forming an oversight committee.

• "We're also thinking about forming a committee of sorts where we put maybe 10 people on that committee ... so the committee can watch over the whole enterprise," he said.

• Governments around the world have struggled to keep pace with rapid advances in AI. The ​world's leading artificial intelligence companies have warned ⁠of the risks posed by AI to ​humanity, appealing for governments to work together to ​manage the increasingly powerful technology.

• Trump has argued previously that the US does not need new AI-specific regulations. He told world leaders at ​the ⁠UN General Assembly last week that he "rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control" AI.

Source: Reuters
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