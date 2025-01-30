Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trump's Commerce secretary pick says Biden-era chips investments need review
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Trump's Commerce secretary pick says Biden-era chips investments need review

Trump's Commerce secretary pick says Biden-era chips investments need review

Howard Lutnick, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be commerce secretary, testifies before a Senate Commerce Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

30 Jan 2025 12:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said on Wednesday that the Biden-era subsidies for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing are an "excellent down payment" but need review.

"I think they're an excellent down payment as a structure. I think we need to get it right," Lutnick told a confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. "I think we need to review them and get it right. But as the way that Congress has said it, it's an excellent down payment in our ability to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to America."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement