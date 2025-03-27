Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trump's SEC pick pledges 'rational' crypto regulations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Trump's SEC pick pledges 'rational' crypto regulations

Trump's SEC pick pledges 'rational' crypto regulations

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo and representations of cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration taken June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 Mar 2025 02:26AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Paul Atkins, President Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, pledged on Wednesday that regulations under his leadership would benefit the crypto sector and prevent politics from "stifling" capital formation, according to prepared testimony made public by the Senate.

"A top priority of my chairmanship will be to work with my fellow Commissioners and Congress to provide a firm regulatory foundation for digital assets through a rational, coherent, and principled approach," Atkins said in written remarks.

Atkins is due to appear for a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement