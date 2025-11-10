Tsavorite secures over $100 million in pre-orders for AI chips to scale workflows

AI startup Tsavorite Scalable Intelligence said on Monday it has secured more than $100 million in pre-orders from enterprises and cloud providers across the U.S., Asia and Europe to deploy its chips that are used to scale AI workloads.

The company has seen strong demand for its Omni Processing Unit (OPU), a compute architecture which unifies central processing units, graphics processing units, memory and connectivity in one device, enabling it to be configured to meet diverse market and application needs.

The growing complexity of artificial intelligence workloads is driving the industry to scalable solutions that address challenges such as power consumption, scalability and cost, facilitating broader adoption of the AI infrastructure.

Tsavorite declined to disclose its current valuation or the total amount of funding it has raised so far.

Founded by former Intel and chip industry veterans in 2023, the company expects to deliver its chips and enterprise class AI appliances capable of supporting all agentic AI workflows by next year.

"We've built the first truly composable, developer-friendly, AI platform that delivers step-change gains in efficiency, cost and scale from edge to hyperscale," CEO Shalesh Thusoo said.

The company is using Samsung's SF4X platform solution to fabricate the OPU.