TSMC Q3 profit jumps 39.1% to record, beats expectations
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang

16 Oct 2025 01:43PM
TAIPEI :TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 39.1 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts and hitting a record as it benefited from surging demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, saw July-September net profit rise to T$452.3 billion ($14.76 billion).

The profit handily beat a T$417.7 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 30.6390 Taiwan dollars)

Source: Reuters
