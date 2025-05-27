Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Business

TSMC will open a European chip design centre in Munich, Germany
TSMC will open a European chip design centre in Munich, Germany

The TSMC logo is displayed on a building in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

27 May 2025 04:58PM
AMSTERDAM :Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker, will open a chip design centre in Munich, Germany, a company executive said on Tuesday.

President of TSMC Europe, Paul de Bot, said at the company's 2025 Technology Symposium event that the Munich Design Centre would open during the third quarter of 2025.

"It's intended to support European customers in designing high-density, high-performance, and energy-efficient chips with a focus on applications again in automotive, industrial, AI, and IoT," de Bot said.

TSMC is building together with Infineon, NXP and Robert Bosch a new microchip manufacturing plant in Dresden, Germany, called European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC).

Source: Reuters
