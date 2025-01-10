TSMC's fourth-quarter revenue handily beats market forecast

TAIPEI : TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, on Friday reported fourth-quarter revenue of T$868.42 billion ($26.36 billion), according to Reuters calculations, easily beating a market forecast, as the company reaps the benefit from artificial intelligence demand.

An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn from 23 analysts, had predicted fourth-quarter revenue of T$853.57 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is a major supplier to companies including Apple and Nvidia.

($1 = 32.9530 Taiwan dollars)