TSMC's fourth-quarter revenue handily beats market forecast
TSMC's fourth-quarter revenue handily beats market forecast

FILE PHOTO: People walk across the streets in front of TSMC Fab 18 at Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan, Taiwan December 5, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang/ File Photo

10 Jan 2025 01:39PM
TAIPEI : TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, on Friday reported fourth-quarter revenue of T$868.42 billion ($26.36 billion), according to Reuters calculations, easily beating a market forecast, as the company reaps the benefit from artificial intelligence demand.

An LSEG SmartEstimate, drawn from 23 analysts, had predicted fourth-quarter revenue of T$853.57 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is a major supplier to companies including Apple and Nvidia.

($1 = 32.9530 Taiwan dollars)

Source: Reuters

