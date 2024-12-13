Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Turkey fines Google $75 million for violating competition law
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Turkey fines Google $75 million for violating competition law

Turkey fines Google $75 million for violating competition law

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen outside Google Bay View facilities during the Made by Google event in Mountain View, California, U.S. August 13, 2024. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo

13 Dec 2024 09:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL : Turkey's competition authority has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 2.61 billion lira ($75 million), for taking advantage of its dominant position in ad server services market, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The antitrust body said Google has favored its own supply-side platform (SSP) service over rivals and that move made its competitors' operations difficult.

Google must ensure within six months that competitors are not disadvantaged and provide third-party SSPs similar conditions that are applied to its own services, the regulator added.

($1 = 34.9456 liras)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement