Turkish competition board opens probe of video service providers
Turkish competition board opens probe of video service providers

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is shown on one of their Hollywood buildings in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

16 Mar 2025 07:58PM
ISTANBUL : The Turkish Competition Board said on Sunday it has opened an investigation into subscription-based, on-demand video service providers, including Netflix, Disney and Amazon.

The decision was taken after a preliminary inquiry into whether the service providers violated competition law, it said in a statement.

The investigation will look into whether service providers Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, BluTV, Exxen and Gain violated an article of the competition law through exclusive agreements and other restrictive agreements and practices.

Source: Reuters
