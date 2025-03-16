Turkish competition board opens probe of video service providers

ISTANBUL : The Turkish Competition Board said on Sunday it has opened an investigation into subscription-based, on-demand video service providers, including Netflix, Disney and Amazon.

The decision was taken after a preliminary inquiry into whether the service providers violated competition law, it said in a statement.

The investigation will look into whether service providers Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, BluTV, Exxen and Gain violated an article of the competition law through exclusive agreements and other restrictive agreements and practices.