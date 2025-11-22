UAE announces $1 billion initiative to expand AI in Africa

JOHANNESBURG :The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday it will invest $1 billion to expand AI infrastructure and AI-enabled services across Africa, with the aim of helping countries meet national development priorities.

UAE Minister of State Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri announced the "AI for development initiative" at the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg, saying it would bring AI technology to areas such as education, healthcare, and climate adaptation.

"We consider AI not just as a future industry but a cornerstone of humanity's future," he said in a statement.

"Therefore, my country is actively accelerating innovation to enhance productivity and drive significant advancements in the global economy, with a strong commitment to developing responsible and inclusive AI for the benefit of everyone."

The UAE is one of the biggest investors in Africa. Its bilateral trade in 2024 reached approximately $107 billion, a 28 per cent increase from the previous year, and its total investments in Africa were over $118 billion between 2020 and 2024, the statement said.

Abu Dhabi is investing heavily in AI, with plans to build one of the world's largest data-centre hubs in the country with U.S. technology.

The UAE is not a member of the Group of 20, which brings together the world's biggest economies, but was invited to the meeting by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is hosting the G20 leaders' summit for the first time in Africa.