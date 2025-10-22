Uber rebrands ‘Green’ as ‘Electric’, offers US drivers $4,000 to switch to EVs

Uber Technologies said on Wednesday it is rebranding its “Uber Green” service as “Uber Electric” and launching a $4,000 grant program for drivers, as part of the ride-hailing giant's push toward zero-emission rides by 2040.

The new grants, branded “Go Electric,” will provide eligible drivers $4,000 to buy new or used EVs in states including California, New York, Colorado and Massachusetts.

The program could be crucial to meet Uber's climate targets and competitiveness in the green mobility race as it can be combined with other discounts and state-level incentives — potentially slashing thousands more off sticker prices even as a federal tax incentive ends.

A $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicle purchases, introduced during President Joe Biden’s term, expired last month, making EVs costlier for buyers.

Earlier this year, Uber shifted its Uber Green service in the U.S. to an all-electric model, moving away from the mix of hybrids and fully electric vehicles.

Uber said more than 200,000 EVs are now on its platform globally, with drivers in the U.S., Canada and Europe going electric up to five times faster than other motorists. One in four riders reported their first EV experience was through Uber, the company said.

It will offer riders a 20 per cent discount on their next electric trip to mark the rebrand.

Uber is also expanding its battery-aware matching feature to 25 countries, aiming to ease “range anxiety” for drivers, which refers to the fear that an electric vehicle will run out of charge before reaching a charging station or completing a trip.