Uber signs on as sponsor for Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Games 

MILAN :Ride-hailing service Uber has signed on as a sponsor for next year's Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, organisers said on Tuesday, as they prepare for a Games where transportation is likely to be one of the key challenges.

Uber said it would work with 5,000 local drivers to help transport people to and from venues during the Olympics and Paralympics where events will be held across a large area of northern Italy.

Dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones will be available for Uber passengers at venues. These arrangements will be complemented by detailed in-app directions and real-time mapping to minimise congestion and wait times.

"Italy will welcome an extraordinary number of visitors, and for the Organising Committee, it is essential to offer all possible transportation alternatives," Nevio Devide, Chief Revenue Officer of Milano-Cortina 2026, said in a statement.

Milan, which will stage the opening ceremony and indoor events such as ice hockey and figure skating, is more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) from co-host Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomite mountains.

Organisers said in September that they had raised 450 million euros ($525 million) of local sponsorship and were aiming for a target of 550 million euros.

The Winter Olympics run from February 6-22, and the Paralympics from March 6-15.

Uber announced in July that it would serve as the official rideshare and on-demand delivery partner of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as Team USA.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)