Nov 19 : Ubisoft expects net bookings of around 250 million euros ($274.1 million) for the third quarter, the French videogame maker's CFO Frederick Duguet said on Thursday. This reflects a lighter content release program than usual and a particularly competitive holiday season.

• Ubisoft's second-quarter net bookings fell 20.8 per cent on the year to 388.9 million euros, but were above its guidance of around 370 million euros, helped by sales of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced"

• The third phase of its cost-reduction program, targeting a fixed cost base of 1.25 billion euros on a run-rate basis by March 2028, was firmly on track, the company said as it confirmed its full-year targets

• Ubisoft expects a "significantly" stronger and diversified content pipeline for fiscal 2027-28 and 2028-29, with releases across major brands

• The company expects to return to generating free cash flow and positive non-IFRS EBIT in 2027-28

• "We have established Motherbrain... as a dedicated subsidiary developing proprietary technologies for gameplay to empower creators and open up new possibilities for richer, more immersive and engaging player experiences," CEO Yves Guillemot said

• Ubisoft also cut 166 jobs in Montreal and Quebec City

($1 = 0.91 euros)