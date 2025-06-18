UBS reports data leak after cyber attack on provider, client data unaffected

ZURICH :Swiss bank UBS on Wednesday said it had suffered a data leak due to a cyber attack against one of its providers, but that no client data was affected.

Swiss newspaper Le Temps said that files containing details of tens of thousands of UBS employees had been stolen from business service company Chain IQ.

"A cyber-attack at an external supplier has led to information about UBS and several other companies being stolen. No client data has been affected," UBS said.

"As soon as UBS became aware of the incident, it took swift and decisive action to avoid any impact on its operations."

Chain IQ said it and 19 other companies had been the target of a cyber-attack resulting in a data leak that was published online on the darknet. Steps and countermeasures were promptly taken and the situation is contained, it said in a statement.

Chain IQ also said it could not provide any information on potential ransom demands or interactions with the attackers for security and investigative reasons.

Le Temps reported that Swiss private bank Pictet had also been affected by the cyber attack. Pictet did not immediately reply to a request for comment.