UK assesses supply chain fallout from Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack

LONDON : Britain's government said on Friday it was working closely with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to understand the impacts on the supply chain after a cyber incident at the country's biggest carmaker stopped production more than three weeks ago.

JLR warned earlier this week its factories would stay shut until September 24, after it was forced to stop output in the first few days of the month to contain the hack.

Since then, there has been mounting concern about the financial impact on JLR's British supply chain, which includes many smaller companies and supports 104,000 jobs across the country.

The Unite trade union has warned of job losses and said government support would be needed if the stoppage continues.

"The government, including government cyber experts, are in contact with the company to support the task of restoring production operations, and are working closely with JLR to understand any impacts on the supply chain," a joint statement from the government and industry body, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.