UK data watchdog contacts Musk's X over Grok AI images
FILE PHOTO: xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration created on February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

08 Jan 2026 12:03AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2026 12:05AM)
LONDON, ‌Jan 7 : Britain's data regulator, the Information Commissioner's Office, said on Wednesday it had asked Elon Musk's X to clarify how it ‌was complying with data ‌protection laws in light of concerns about the use of X's built-in AI bot Grok to produce images.

"People have a ‍right to use social media knowing their personal data is being handled lawfully and with ​respect. We are ‌aware of reports raising serious concerns about content ​produced by Grok," the ICO said ⁠in a statement.

"We ‌have contacted X and ​xAI to seek clarity on the measures they have ‍in place to comply with UK ⁠data protection law and protect ​individuals' rights."

(Reporting ‌by William James, Editing ‍by ​Paul Sandle)

Source: Reuters
