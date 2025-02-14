UK to explore use of Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude for public services

LONDON : Britain will explore the use of AI startup Anthropic's chatbot Claude to improve how people interact with public information and services, the government said on Friday.

Anthropic, a rival to ChatGPT owner OpenAI and backed by Google and Amazon, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK government for the collaboration.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to make the UK an artificial intelligence "superpower", promising to boost productivity in public services through AI and take a pro-innovation approach to regulation.

"Today's partnership with Anthropic delivers our commitment to make the UK the best place to build frontier AI, so the benefits of this transformative technology are felt by people and businesses across the country," Britain's technology minister Peter Kyle said.

Anthropic's Claude is already in use by governments and public institutions including the European parliament, which uses the chatbot to make its archives more easily accessible, reducing the time needed for document search and analysis.