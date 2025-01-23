UK to investigate Apple and Google's mobile ecosystems

LONDON :Britain launched an investigation into Apple and Google's smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers on Thursday, its second use of recently bulked up regulatory powers to scrutinise big tech companies.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it would assess whether Apple and Google had "strategic market status" in smartphones ecosystems, and the impact they had on users and on businesses developing content and services such as apps.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said more competitive mobile ecosystems could foster new innovations and new opportunities across a range of services that millions of people use, be they app stores, browsers or operating systems.

"Better competition could also boost growth here in the UK, with businesses able to offer new and innovative types of products and services on Apple's and Google's platforms," she said.