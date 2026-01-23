UK investigates Meta's compliance with WhatsApp data requests

LONDON, Jan 23 : British regulator Ofcom said on Friday it had opened an investigation into Meta Platforms over the information it had provided relating to WhatsApp for one of its market reviews.

"Last year, we carried out a review of the wholesale market for business bulk SMS messages, which are often used for things like appointment reminders and parcel delivery notifications," it said.

"The available evidence suggests that the information we received in response from Meta may not have been complete and accurate."