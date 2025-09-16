UK pay-TV group Sky set to cut around 600 jobs

LONDON :Sky, the British pay-TV group owned by Comcast, will cut around 600 jobs as the company completes a three-year period of investment in its product and platforms, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The company will now focus on making its services faster, simpler and more reliable, the person said.

"As we look ahead, we are shifting our approach to bring customers the next generation of experience by investing in digital-first service, unbeatable content, and even better performance from our products," a spokesperson for Sky said in an emailed statement.

Sky, which employs about 23,000 workers in Britain, now sells more than 90 per cent of its TV subscriptions on its internet-based platforms, such as Sky Stream and its connected TV product Sky Glass, rather than its satellite service.

Around 900 roles will be impacted by the changes, with around 600 people leaving the company, the person said.

That represents about 2.5 per cent of the workforce.