UK retailer Co-Op says systems now running normally after cyber incident

LONDON :British grocery chain Co-Op said its systems were now running normally and there would be improved stock availability in stores and online from this weekend, with all forms of payments working, in an update on a recently-disclosed cyber incident.

The company, which is among a list of British retailers in recent weeks to suffer a cyber attack, said last month that hackers had attempted to break into its systems.

"We are now in the recovery phase and are taking steps to bring our systems gradually back online in a safe and controlled manner," a spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Co-Op, which is owned by its members, and trades from over 2,300 food stores across the UK and also has funeral care, legal and insurance businesses, had restricted access to its systems to protect itself from the cyber incident.

Rival Marks and Spencer stopped taking online orders on April 25 due to what has been widely reported a ransomware attack. It said on Tuesday that some personal customer information was taken in the cyber attack.

The National Cyber Security Centre has stated that it could not say whether the attacks were linked.