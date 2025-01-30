UK software firm Sage backs annual forecasts on steady demand

:Britain's Sage Group on Thursday maintained its full-year forecasts after the software firm posted a 10 per cent growth in underlying revenue for the first quarter, buoyed by higher demand, especially in North America, its fastest growing region.

Sage has invested heavily in cloud services in recent years, and it is now counting on surging demand for artificial intelligence products and services to deploy generative AI in its offerings to help small business owners with insights.

The company, whose accountancy software is used by millions of small businesses, reported underlying total revenue of 612 million pounds ($760.84 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31.

($1 = 0.8044 pounds)