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UK, US and Netherlands issue advisory on Iran spyware
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UK, US and Netherlands issue advisory on Iran spyware

UK, US and Netherlands issue advisory on Iran spyware

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Security" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

15 Sep 2026 10:33PM
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LONDON, Sept 15 : Britain, the United States and the Netherlands on Tuesday issued a joint cybersecurity advisory detailing spyware they say is used by Iranian state-linked actors to target dissidents, activists and journalists.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said Iranian state-linked cyber actors had used a spyware family known as "CHOSEN BRICK" to steal emails, messages and other sensitive information through "spear-phishing" campaigns on messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram.

Source: Reuters
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