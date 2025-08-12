Ukraine successfully tests Starlink's direct-to-cell technology

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar has successfully conducted the first field test of Elon Musk's Starlink direct-to-cell satellite technology in Eastern Europe, the company said on Tuesday.

The pilot test took place in the Zhytomyr region using Starlink's direct-to-cell technology, Kyivstar said, with its CEO Oleksandr Komarov and Ukraine's digital transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov exchanging messages via regular smartphones.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Direct-to-cell satellite technology aims to provide reliable connectivity when terrestrial networks are unavailable, a critical asset for war-torn Ukraine where Russian attacks on infrastructure regularly disrupt communications.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Satellites used for this service are equipped with advanced cellular modems that function like cell towers in space, beaming signals directly to smartphones on the ground.

CONTEXT

Telecom providers around the world are turning to satellite technology in an effort to erase dead zones, particularly in remote areas where terrestrial networks are either too expensive to deploy or face significant geographical challenges.

Space X-owned Starlink has signed deals with telcos in 10 countries for a direct-to-cell service, with Kyivstar set to become the first operator in Europe to roll it out.

WHAT'S NEXT

Kyivstar and Starlink plan to commercially launch direct-to-cell connectivity in the fourth quarter of 2025, starting with messaging services.

Mobile satellite broadband data is planned to be made available to a wider audience at the beginning of 2026, Komarov told Reuters in July.

VEON, which owns Kyivstar, is also in talks with other providers, including Amazon's Project Kuiper, to expand its satellite services for mobile devices beyond Ukraine.