UK's media regulator drops probe into under-age access to OnlyFans
UK's media regulator drops probe into under-age access to OnlyFans

FILE PHOTO: A logo for OnlyFans is seen in this illustration taken February 29, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Illustration/File Photo

05 Feb 2025 02:18AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2025 02:52AM)
:Ofcom, Britain's media regulator, on Tuesday closed its investigation into whether people under the age of 18 are accessing OnlyFans, but said it will continue to probe whether the adults-only website failed to provide complete and accurate information when requested.

"Where appropriate, Ofcom's supervision team will continue to engage with OnlyFans around the way it implements measures to protect children from restricted material," the regulator stated on its website.

In May, the media regulator had opened an investigation into whether OnlyFans was doing enough to prevent children accessing pornography on its platform.

"We are making no findings on these issues and should further information come to light, reserve our right to re-open this investigation," Ofcom said on Tuesday.

UK-based OnlyFans did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

