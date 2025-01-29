UK's Morrisons says cyber attack at technology provider dented Christmas sales

LONDON : British supermarket group Morrisons said on Wednesday that a November cyber attack at technology provider Blue Younder hit its product availability, impacting Christmas sales.

"Our warehouse management system had to be shut down, leaving us without visibility on our fresh and produce stock levels for several days," CEO Rami Baitieh told reporters.

Finance chief Jo Goff said Morrisons did see sales growth in the first quarter to the end of January but it was lower than the 4.9 per cent reported for the previous quarter.