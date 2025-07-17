UK's NCC Group weighs sale of cybersecurity arm

UK-based global cybersecurity specialist NCC Group said on Wednesday it is in the early stages of reviewing strategic options for its cyber business, if the sale of its Escode unit goes ahead.

The review is at a very early stage and could lead to a range of outcomes, including a potential sale of the entire company, NCC said.

In April, NCC said it was exploring various strategic options, including a possible sale, for its other major division Escode, which specialises in software escrow and verification services.

The company said it is not in talks with any potential buyer and has not received any approaches.

Sky News first reported on the potential sale of NCC’s cybersecurity arm, citing sources.