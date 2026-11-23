Nov 23 : Next on Monday said a third-party online supplier had suffered a cyber incident that gave attackers unauthorised access to some data relating to the British retailer.

The company, however, said no customer data had been affected and that it was confident its own systems had not been compromised.

British companies and institutions have been increasingly hit by aggressive and regular cyber attacks in recent years, with some suffering months of disruption, including the British Library, a blood testing service, the London Underground, Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover.

"Our investigations are ongoing; however, current evidence indicates that no customer personal data has been compromised," Next said.

"The information affected is limited in nature and, based on our current assessment, cannot be used to facilitate fraud against our customers or NEXT".

Next's shares dropped on the news, but recouped losses to trade 0.4 per cent higher at 1120 GMT.