Logo
Logo

Business

UK's Raspberry Pi posts record first half on strong industrial demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

UK's Raspberry Pi posts record first half on strong industrial demand

UK's Raspberry Pi posts record first half on strong industrial demand

FILE PHOTO: Raspberry Pi components are displayed on shelves in an electronics shop in the Akihabara neighbourhood of Tokyo, Japan, August 17, 2025. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

24 Sep 2026 03:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sept 24 : Britain's Raspberry Pi reported record first-half revenue and core profit growth on Thursday and maintained an upbeat annual outlook, as strong pricing and industrial demand helped it weather soaring memory-chip costs. 

Shares in the Cambridge-based maker of single-board computers rose 15 per cent in early trade, their biggest one-day gain since June 5.

Here are some details:

• Adjusted core profit more than doubled to $40.3 million in the six months to June 30, and revenue jumped 90 per cent to $256.9 million

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Performance was driven by robust demand from its industrial and original equipment manufacturer customer base, which uses its credit-card-sized computers in everything from factory automation and robotics to medical devices

• Unit volumes are expected to be higher in the second half, thanks to strong demand

• It said it has sufficient memory inventory to meet its FY2026 production goals, while making strategic purchases for 2027

• Raspberry Pi reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook

• It reiterated that its per-unit profitability will "moderate" as its stockpile of cheaper memory chips, secured in 2025, runs down.

• CEO Eben Upton said Raspberry Pi was broadening its supplier base and adding production capacity with Sony to navigate memory shortages.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement