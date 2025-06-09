UK's Spectris says it would accept $5 billion takeover bid from US-based Advent

Spectris would accept a 3.73 billion pound ($5.06 billion) bid from Advent if the U.S. private equity firm tables a formal offer, it said on Monday, sending shares in the British scientific instruments maker soaring by 70 per cent.

Advent's proposal valued Spectris at 37.63 pounds per share, including dividend, representing close to an 85 per cent premium to Spectris's last closing price.

Spectris, in a statement confirming a Bloomberg News report, said it was ready to accept an offer at that price if Advent were to table a formal offer.

UK takeover rules require Advent to make a firm offer by July 7 or walk away.

Shares in the London-headquartered company jumped 70 per cent to 33.84 pounds, their highest since March 2024.

Spectris is one of the largest takeover targets so far this year in Britain, which has been a hunting ground for buyers in recent years because of relatively cheap valuations.

The proposal announced on Monday followed a number of earlier approaches from Advent, Spectris said.

($1 = 0.7377 pounds)