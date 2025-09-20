UK's Starmer to press ahead with digital ID plans, FT reports

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is moving forward with plans to introduce digital identification systems as part of efforts to overhaul the country's asylum and immigration system, with an announcement anticipated as early as his party's conference this month, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The finer details of the scheme were still being ironed out and the timeline could change, the report added, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Immigration and asylum remain at the heart of Britain's political debate, with the government under pressure to curb record migrant arrivals in small boats, while also addressing the strain of housing tens of thousands of asylum seekers.

One option under consideration would give digital IDs to all people legally entitled to reside in Britain, whether citizens or those with legal immigration status, the Financial Times said.

The digital ID could be used for employment verification and rental agreements, though the government may still narrow the scope or revisit the plan, the newspaper added.

A government spokesperson said Britain was committed to expanding the use of technology to make it easier for people to access services, pointing to existing systems such as e-visas and the NHS app.

"We will look at any serious proposals that would help people access public services, including digital ID," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.