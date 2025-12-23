United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno resigns

Dec 22 : Tory Bruno has resigned as United Launch Alliance's CEO after leading the Boeing and Lockheed Martin-owned rocket maker for ‌nearly 12 years, the ‌company said on Monday, adding an interim CEO will take Bruno's place.

Bruno, a longtime Lockheed executive who has led ‍an array of U.S. weapons programs, became ULA CEO in 2014 as Elon Musk's SpaceX began ​to challenge ‌the company's long-held grip on government rocket launch programs.

He ​departed the company "for a new opportunity," ⁠ULA said.

ULA ‌directly competes with Musk's ​SpaceX in the launch business, and the two companies ‍loft a majority of U.S. government ⁠satellites into orbit.