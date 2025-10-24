Logo
Logo

Business

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 vehicle drives using FSD (Full Self-Driving) in Encinitas, California, U.S., October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

24 Oct 2025 10:58PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday is in contact about a new Tesla driver assistance mode dubbed "Mad Max" that operates at higher speeds than other versions.

Some drivers on social media report that Tesla vehicles using the more aggressive version of its Full Self-Driving system could operate above posted speed limits. NHTSA earlier this month opened an investigation into 2.9 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its FSD system over more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a series of crashes.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement