Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

US appeals court declines Google bid to further pause Play store overhaul in Epic Games case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US appeals court declines Google bid to further pause Play store overhaul in Epic Games case

US appeals court declines Google bid to further pause Play store overhaul in Epic Games case

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland Januar 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

13 Sep 2025 03:59AM (Updated: 13 Sep 2025 04:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Alphabet's Google on Friday failed to persuade a U.S. appeals court to further freeze an order forcing it to make sweeping reforms to its app store Play while it challenges the decision in a lawsuit by "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Google's request to continue its pause of the order, which requires the technology company to restore competition by allowing users to download rival app stores within its Play store and by making Play's app catalog available to those competitors, among other reforms.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement