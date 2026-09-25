Logo
Logo

Business

US appeals court upholds Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US appeals court upholds Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic

US appeals court upholds Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic

FILE PHOTO: An Anthropic logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

25 Sep 2026 11:24PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2026 12:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Sept 25 : A federal appeals court on Friday declined to block a Defense Department order blacklisting Anthropic from military contracts and deeming the AI startup a national security risk.

The ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit came in a lawsuit by Anthropic challenging its designation by the Pentagon as a national security supply chain risk, which the startup says has cost it billions of dollars in lost business and damaged its reputation ahead of a highly anticipated initial public offering. 

Anthropic said in a statement that it respectfully disagrees with the decision but remains confident in its position and is considering its options, including further judicial review. 

A federal judge in San Francisco last month struck down a parallel designation under a different law, finding the administration had unlawfully retaliated against Anthropic for its views on AI safety.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement