Logo
Logo

Business

US auto safety regulator says evaluating Tesla's Cybercab rollout
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US auto safety regulator says evaluating Tesla's Cybercab rollout

US auto safety regulator says evaluating Tesla's Cybercab rollout
People look as a gold-colored Tesla Cybercab arrives for an event in downtown Austin, Texas, U.S., September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee
US auto safety regulator says evaluating Tesla's Cybercab rollout
The interior of a gold-colored Tesla Cybercab as the vehicle arrives for an event in downtown Austin, Texas, U.S., September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee
US auto safety regulator says evaluating Tesla's Cybercab rollout
A black Tesla Robotaxi parked outside of a hotel ahead of an event in Austin, Texas, U.S. September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee
04 Sep 2026 09:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 : U.S. auto safety agency NHTSA is evaluating Tesla's rollout of Cybercab robotaxis, a spokesperson said on Thursday, as the electric vehicle maker started offering rides in limited areas of Austin, Texas.

The Cybercab is a two-seater autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel, pedals or mirrors - features that federal safety norms typically require.

"NHTSA is in contact with Tesla and is evaluating the situation," the spokesperson for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told Reuters, without offering further details.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement