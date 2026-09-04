US auto safety regulator says evaluating Tesla's Cybercab rollout

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 : U.S. auto safety agency NHTSA is evaluating Tesla's rollout of Cybercab robotaxis, a spokesperson said on Thursday, as the electric vehicle maker started offering rides in limited areas of Austin, Texas.

The Cybercab is a two-seater autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel, pedals or mirrors - features that federal safety norms typically require.

"NHTSA is in contact with Tesla and is evaluating the situation," the spokesperson for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told Reuters, without offering further details.