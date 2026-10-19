US banning Chinese AI DeepSeek from government agency IT systems

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 : The U.S. Homeland Security Department is ordering the removal of DeepSeek products and third-party services using the Chinese AI model from U.S. civilian agency IT systems, according to a notice published Monday.

The department is also banning acquisition of DeepSeek products and third-party services developed using DeepSeek by U.S. civilian government agencies. DHS said DeepSeek models pose "multiple threat vectors" and raised concerns that use of the product "may result in the transfer of sensitive data to the PRC if used by U.S. government employees or vendors."