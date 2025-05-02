Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US cedes little ground on key tariffs in talks with Japan, Nikkei says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US cedes little ground on key tariffs in talks with Japan, Nikkei says

US cedes little ground on key tariffs in talks with Japan, Nikkei says

FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship and containers are seen at an industrial port in Tokyo, Japan, February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

02 May 2025 04:18PM (Updated: 02 May 2025 04:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :U.S. tariff negotiators appeared reluctant to lower levies on cars, steel and aluminium in a recent meeting with Japanese counterparts - a stance that made the Japanese side feel that cooperation could be difficult, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

U.S. negotiators including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Japan's top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa and other Japanese officials in Washington on Thursday and presented a proposed framework for a trade agreement, the paper said.

During the meeting, Japan explained an outline of measures it would take to reduce its huge trade surplus with the U.S. such as reviewing non-tariff barriers on auto imports and expanding purchases of U.S. agricultural goods, the Nikkei said, citing sources it did not identify.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement