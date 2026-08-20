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US CFTC seeks comment on compute derivatives as AI demand grows
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US CFTC seeks comment on compute derivatives as AI demand grows

US CFTC seeks comment on compute derivatives as AI demand grows

Signage is seen outside of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

20 Aug 2026 01:40AM
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Aug 19 : The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday it was seeking public comment on compute derivatives contracts, as the AI boom drives demand for new market products tied to computing power.

The request is an early step by the derivatives regulator toward setting rules for markets that could help companies and investors manage the cost and availability of compute, a critical input for artificial intelligence.

Here are some details:

• Wall Street investors have chased the AI trade for years, betting on companies and assets poised to benefit from the technology's rapid adoption.

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• The derivatives regulator said it is seeking comments on compute cash markets, market oversight and manipulation concerns, customer protection and perpetual compute futures.

• "America cannot win the AI race without a robust derivatives market for compute," CFTC Chairman Michael Selig said in a statement.

• "This request for comment is the first step toward establishing clear rules of the road for American compute markets," he added.

• The rapid expansion of AI has increased demand for computing power, prompting questions about how companies can hedge exposure to compute costs and availability.

Source: Reuters
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