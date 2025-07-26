US closes probe into Waymo self-driving collisions, unexpected behavior

WASHINGTON :The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday it has closed a 14-month investigation into a series of minor collisions and unexpected behavior from Alphabet's Waymo self-driving vehicles without taking further action.

The U.S. auto safety regulator in May 2024 opened an investigation after 22 reports about Waymo robotaxis exhibiting driving behavior that potentially violated traffic safety laws, or demonstrating other "unexpected behavior," including 17 collisions.

NHTSA cited two recalls issued by Waymo and the agency's analysis of available data in closing the investigation, including a 2024 recall to address a collision with a utility pole.

The agency also cited Waymo's May recall of more than 1,200 vehicles that updated software to improve detection and avoidance of roadway barriers, such as chains strung across the path of travel, gates, and other gate-like roadway barriers.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"At Waymo we are committed to prioritizing safety and we’re pleased that NHTSA has concluded their investigation and closed our case," a spokesperson said Friday.

NHTSA's probe covered potential traffic safety law violations by Waymo vehicles and unexpected responses to traffic control devices and issues when entering construction zones.

The agency said last year that several incidents "involved collisions with clearly visible objects that a competent driver would be expected to avoid."

Waymo has over 1,500 vehicles on the road across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin, Texas, and is running more than 250,000 fully autonomous paid rides a week. It hopes to add service in New York, Miami and Washington, D.C. and launched service with Uber last month in Atlanta.

Self-driving vehicle companies, including Waymo and General Motors have come under increased regulatory scrutiny following a 2023 incident where a pedestrian was seriously injured by a Cruise vehicle. GM cut Cruise's funding and folded it into its broader operations.