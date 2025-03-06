US communications agency to explore alternatives to GPS systems

WASHINGTON : The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it plans to vote next month to explore alternatives to GPS after national security concerns have been raised about relying on a single system crucial to modern life.

GPS, short for global positioning system, is a network of satellites and receiving devices used for positioning, navigation and timing on Earth in everything from ships and planes to cars.

"Continuing to rely so heavily on one system leaves us exposed," FCC Chair Brendan Carr said on Wednesday. "We need to develop redundant technologies."