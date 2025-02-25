Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US court upholds Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' conviction
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US court upholds Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' conviction

US court upholds Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' conviction

FILE PHOTO: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives to begin serving her prison sentence for defrauding investors in the failed blood-testing startup, at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, U.S. May 30, 2023. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

25 Feb 2025 01:27AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2025 02:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A U.S. court upheld the convictions of Theranos' founder Elizabeth Holmes and President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani on Monday, on charges of defrauding investors in the failed blood testing startup once valued at $9 billion.

A three-judge panel for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco rejected claims of legal errors at their separate trials held in 2022.

Holmes, who started Theranos as a college student and became its public face, was indicted alongside Balwani, her former romantic partner, in 2018. The two were sentenced in 2022 to 11 years and three months, and 12 years and 11 months, respectively.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement