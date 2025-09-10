Logo
Logo

Business

US data center build hits record as AI demand surges, Bank of America Institute says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US data center build hits record as AI demand surges, Bank of America Institute says

US data center build hits record as AI demand surges, Bank of America Institute says

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

10 Sep 2025 11:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Construction spending on U.S. data centers reached an all-time high of $40 billion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in June, as technology giants continue pouring billions into AI infrastructure, according to a Bank of America Institute report.

BY THE NUMBERS

The June figure represents a 30 per cent increase from the previous year, following a 50 per cent surge in 2024, the report said, citing U.S. Census Bureau data.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The boom in generative AI and machine learning is fueling demand for computing power, prompting tech heavyweights including Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.com investing billions in setting up the infrastructure.

These hyperscalers have been spending billions to scale their operations to support AI workloads, creating a windfall for semiconductor companies like Nvidia , which supplies chips used in data centers and derives the bulk of its revenue from such sales.

KEY QUOTES

"Hyperscalers are a big part of the increased demand for power, but they're not the whole picture," Bank of America Institute economists led by Liz Everett Krisberg said in the report.

"In fact, most of the expected rise in U.S. electricity demand through 2030 is coming from things like electric vehicles (EVs), heating, industrial reshoring, and electrifying buildings."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement