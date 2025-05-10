US Department of Labor drops investigation into Scale AI, TechCrunch reports

The U.S. Department of Labor stopped its investigation into Scale AI's compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing a source directly familiar with the matter.

The FLSA is a federal law that establishes minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping and other labor norms.

The investigation was looking into Scale AI's compliance with fair pay practices and working conditions. It was initiated nearly a year ago under the former President Joe Biden's administration, the company had said in March.

Scale AI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Founded in 2016, Scale AI is a data labeling startup backed by tech giants Nvidia, Amazon and Meta.

Scale AI, last valued at nearly $14 billion, also provides a platform for researchers to exchange AI-related information, with contributors in more than 9,000 cities and towns.