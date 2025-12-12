US dollar edges higher after recent losses; sterling falls after GDP data

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 12 : The U.S. dollar drifted higher against major currencies on Friday after falling in recent sessions, but was still set for its third straight weekly drop amid the prospect of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year.

Sterling also eased after data showed the UK economy unexpectedly shrank in the three months to October.

The euro was flat at $1.1738 after hitting a more than two-month high on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, rose 0.1 per cent to 98.39, recovering from a two-month low hit on Thursday but still on track for its third weekly decline with a 0.6 per cent fall. For the month of December, the greenback has been 1.1 per cent weaker so far.

The index is also down more than 9 per cent this year, on pace for its steepest annual drop since 2017.

"It's Friday fatigue. The dollar is down on the week and it's pretty much down the whole month," said Bob Savage, head of markets macro strategy at BNY in New York. "And is it because the Fed cut rates? Yes partially."

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.3 per cent to 155.98 yen ahead of next week's Bank of Japan meeting, where the broad expectation is for a rate hike. Markets are focused on comments from policymakers on how the rate path will look in 2026.

Reuters reported that the BoJ would likely maintain a pledge next week to keep raising interest rates, but stress that the pace of further hikes would depend on how the economy reacts to each increase.

The pound edged down 0.1 per cent against the dollar to $1.3375, but was trading near a seven-week high hit on Thursday, after economic data that was likely to boost expectations for Bank of England interest rate cuts.

Both sterling and the euro are poised for their third straight week of gains against the dollar.

UNCERTAINTY OVER U.S. MONETARY POLICY NEXT YEAR

The Fed cut rates as expected this week but comments from Chair Jerome Powell and the accompanying statement were viewed by investors as less hawkish than expected and reinforced dollar-selling momentum.

"That was a neutral cut. Yes, the board is divided and we saw that in the dissents," said BNY's Savage. "But it's not fair to say that the Fed is going to raise rates like what the other central banks are talking about like the ECB (European Central Bank) and RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia)."

Investors face uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy next year as inflation trends and labor market strength remain unclear, with traders pricing in two rate cuts in 2026 in contrast with policymakers who see only one cut next year and one in 2027.

Fed officials who voted against the U.S. central bank's interest rate cut this week said on Friday they are worried that inflation remains too high to warrant lower borrowing costs, particularly given the lack of recent official data about the pace of price increases.

How monetary policy evolves will hinge on economic data that is still lagging from the impact of the 43-day federal government shutdown in October and November. The U.S. is heading into a midterm-election year that is likely to focus on economic performance, with President Donald Trump urging sharper rate reductions.

Also in the spotlight for markets is the question of who will become the next Fed chair and how that will affect the growing worries about the central bank's independence under Trump.

Across the Atlantic, sterling slipped on the back of data showing gross domestic product contracted by 0.1 per cent in the August-to-October period. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a flat reading.

"At this stage it is not totally clear whether the recent weakness of the economy marks a fundamental downturn or whether it reflects a pre-Budget dip in spending and whether any such moves are temporary," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves delivered a tax-raising budget on November 26.

The latest data cemented bets that the BoE will cut rates next week, though such a move has been nearly fully priced in for weeks.

In other currencies, the Swiss franc steadied at 0.7951 per U.S. dollar, after rising to an almost one-month high on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank left its policy rate unchanged at 0 per cent and said a recent agreement to reduce U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods had improved the economic outlook, even as inflation has somewhat undershot expectations.

Currency

bid

prices

at 12

December

​ 03:26

p.m. GMT

Descript RIC Last U.S. Pct YTD High Low

ion Close Chang Pct Bid Bid

Previous e

Session

Dollar 98.437 98.332 0.11 per cent -9.27 per cent 98.529 98.

index 294

Euro/Dol 1.1733 1.174 -0.06 13.33 per cent $1.174 $1.

lar per cent 6 172

Dollar/Y 155.89 155.57 0.15 per cent -0.98 per cent 156.02 155

en 5 .57

Euro/Yen 182.91​ 182.6 0.17 per cent 12.06 per cent 183.1 182

.54

Dollar/S 0.7954 0.7949 0.08 per cent -12.34 0.7963 0.7

wiss per cent 944

Sterling 1.3361 1.3385 -0.18 6.83 per cent $1.339 $1.

/Dollar per cent 9 336

​

Dollar/C 1.3773 1.3772 0 per cent -4.23 per cent 1.3777 1.3

anadian 755

Aussie/D 0.6646 0.6665 -0.25 7.44 per cent $0.667 $0.

ollar per cent 7 664

7

Euro/Swi 0.9331 0.9336 -0.05 -0.66 per cent 0.9337 0.9

ss per cent 324

Euro/Ste 0.878 0.8765 0.17 per cent 6.13 per cent 0.8782 0.8

rling 76

NZ 0.5798 0.5807 -0.15 3.62 per cent $0.582 0.5

Dollar/D per cent 798

ollar

Dollar/N 10.1371 10.0581 0.79 per cent -10.81 10.144 10.

orway ​ per cent 060

3

Euro/Nor 11.9019 11.8115 0.77 per cent 1.13 per cent 11.903 11.

way 808

5

Dollar/S 9.2854 9.2415 0.48 per cent -15.72 9.2991 9.2

weden per cent 413

Euro/Swe 10.8948 10.8591 0.33 per cent -4.99 per cent 10.902 10.

den 5 849

4