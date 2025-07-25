US dollar gains, but set for weekly drop as Fed, BOJ in focus

LONDON/NEW YORK :The U.S. dollar advanced on Friday, bolstered by solid economic data that suggested the Federal Reserve was justified in taking a patient approach to cutting interest rates, while tariff negotiations showed more clarity.

"The dollar regained some ground the past two days, after being on the defensive earlier in the week ... supported mostly by an encouraging set of U.S. economic data that argues for continued patience at the Fed," said Elias Haddad, senior markets strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in London.

The U.S. currency, however, showed little reaction to data showing new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly fell in June while shipments of those products increased moderately. That suggested business spending on equipment slowed considerably in the second quarter.

The greenback was set for its biggest weekly drop in a month, ahead of more tariff dialogue and central bank meetings next week, while sterling dipped after softer-than-expected British retail sales data.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Both the Fed and the Bank of Japan are expected to hold rates steady at next week's policy meetings, but traders are focusing on the subsequent comments to gauge the timing of the next moves.

Politics is a factor for both central banks, most dramatically in the U.S., where President Donald Trump once again pressed for lower interest rates on Thursday as he locked horns with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Brown Brothers' Haddad said the Fed's monetary policy is being "overshadowed by the political pressure to lower interest rates. That's one of the reasons why I think the dollar's upside is limited."

The dollar managed to recover a touch against the euro late on Thursday, however, after Trump said he did not intend to fire Powell, as he has frequently suggested he could.

"The market relief was based on the fact that Trump refrained from calling for Powell to go, although that was based on Trump's view that Powell would 'do the right thing'," said Derek Halpenny, head of EMEA research at MUFG.

He added, however, that "the theme of Fed independence being undermined by the White House will unlikely go away and remains a downside risk for the dollar."

BOJ MEETING

Falls against the euro and yen leave the dollar index, which measures the dollar against six other currencies, at 97.45, on track for a drop of 0.75 per cent this week, its weakest performance in a month, though it bounced back 0.3 per cent on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Japan, though the trade deal signed with the U.S. this week could make it easier for the BOJ to continue rate hikes, the bruising loss for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition in upper house elections on Sunday complicates life for the BOJ.

The yen was softer, thanks in part to below-expectations Tokyo inflation data, with the dollar last up 0.5 per cent at 147.66 yen, though on course for a weekly 0.7 per cent fall.

The euro was down 0.2 per cent at $1.1728 but set for a weekly gain of 0.8 per cent.

The common currency took some support Thursday from the European Central Bank meeting. Policymakers left the policy rate at 2 per cent, as expected, but the bank's relatively upbeat assessment of the economic outlook and signs that an EU-U.S. trade deal is near caused investors to reassess previous assumptions of one more rate cut this year. [GVD/EUR]

In contrast, soft British data is supporting expectations of more Bank of England rate cuts, and causing euro zone bond yields to rise faster than British ones, supporting the euro against the pound. [GB/]

The euro rose as much as 0.23 per cent on sterling to 87.27 pence on Friday, its highest since April, building on a 0.44 per cent gain the previous day.

Data on Friday showed British retail sales data for June slightly below analysts' expectations, albeit rebounding from a sharp drop in May, after figures on Thursday showed business activity grew only weakly in July and employers cut jobs at the fastest pace in five months.

The pound was last down 0.6 per cent on the dollar at $1.3434.

Currency

bid

prices

at 25

July​

2:57

p.m. GMT

Descript RIC Last U.S. Pct YTD High Low

ion Close Chang Pct Bid Bid

Previous e

Session

Dollar 97.74 97.451 0.31 per cent -9.91 per cent 97.906 97.

index 426

Euro/Dol 1.1729 1.1748 -0.16 13.29 per cent $1.176 $1.

lar per cent 1 170

4

Dollar/Y 147.7 146.915 0.48 per cent -6.18 per cent 147.89 146

en 5 .84

Euro/Yen 173.22​ 172.67 0.32 per cent 6.13 per cent 173.61 172

.52

Dollar/S 0.7967 0.7954 0.16 per cent -12.21 0.7979 0.7

wiss per cent 949

Sterling 1.3431 1.3512 -0.58 7.4 per cent $1.351 $1.

/Dollar per cent 341

7​

Dollar/C 1.3704 1.3637 0.5 per cent -4.69 per cent 1.3712 1.3

anadian 639

Aussie/D 0.6559 0.6591 -0.47 6.01 per cent $0.659 $0.

ollar per cent 9 655

3

Euro/Swi 0.9343 0.9341 0.02 per cent -0.54 per cent 0.9354 0.9

ss 335

Euro/Ste 0.873 0.8693 0.43 per cent 5.52 per cent 0.8733 0.8

rling 691

NZ 0.6007 0.6029 -0.36 7.36 per cent $0.603 0.6

Dollar/D per cent 7

ollar

Dollar/N 10.1591 10.1237 0.35 per cent -10.62 10.173 10.

orway ​ per cent 3 115

9

Euro/Nor 11.9164 11.889 0.23 per cent 1.25 per cent 11.938 11.

way 886

Dollar/S 9.5212 9.528 -0.07 -13.58 9.5555 9.5

weden per cent per cent 174

Euro/Swe 11.1719 11.2135 -0.37 -2.57 per cent 11.215 11.

den per cent 5 166